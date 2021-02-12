The future of America is at stake! We listen to Tulsi Gabbard. We need: respect for different view points; an end to wholesale censorship; a dialogue between accredited professionals.
This letter is a team effort, following a similar letter with 50 co-signers, published Jan. 27. The Sentinel felt free to delete the first line of our letter. We protested and were told we could submit another letter, but without republishing the co-signer list.
Here’s the deleted line: “Is critical thinking no longer needed?” We discussed the Great Barrington Declaration, signed by 55,000 medical professionals and three-quarters of a million citizens, ignored by the media and by The (independent?) Sentinel. We also mentioned simple, undisputed facts about COVID vaccines, but ignored by the media.
But our concerns today go far beyond COVID details. Our nation is in grave peril by rapidly increasing polarization, as described by former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard in a recent Twitter video appeal to President Biden. She deplores the Jan. 6 Capitol happenings, but points at powerful people and organizations much more dangerous than the Capitol troublemakers: former CIA Director John Brennan; Rep. Adam Schiff; big-tech corporations, who say an “insurgency” is threatening our country.
They are imagining threats way beyond the actual Capitol happenings. (On that score, the Capitol’s inexcusably poor protection on Jan. 6 needs high-level investigation.) If Brennan is allowed to proceed, censorship will increase and all questioning of official views will be suspect. Tulsi Gabbard’s appeal to President Biden was crucial news, but ignored by The Sentinel. We need to start functioning again as a non-partisan country, willing to listen to each other. Dismissing people with different views with labels such as anti-vaxxers, uninformed, not-caring about the community, comes easily to those in power, who in actuality are unwilling to have professionals engage in a debate. 2020 has distinguished itself by massive censorship of such dialogue. The Sentinel could help turn this around.
On a local level, the Opinion pages often illustrate The Sentinel’s proclivity to mislabel the contents of a letter. Here’s an example: “Stay away from medical advice,” Gene Clerkin, Jan. 28. A fair reading of this letter shows that the author is guided by medical advice, but from more than one point-of-view. In other words, The Sentinel’s title misrepresents the author’s message. Letter writers deserve a fair title.
Gerhard Bedding
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.