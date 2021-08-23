Three letters within a week in The Sentinel covered different topics, yet contained a common thread.
In the first (“Biden policies on COVID are foolish,” Aug. 3), Karl Hecker asserts that Biden’s border policies are responsible for the latest COVID outbreak. He makes no argument to support this conclusion.
In the second (“The Big Lie is a vendetta vs. Trump,” Aug. 3), Frank Barstow defends the belief by many that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. He claims, among other reasons, that the “mainstream media’s” bias against Trump both cost him the election and failed to report on his actual victory. He makes no argument to support this conclusion or, for that matter, any of his other conclusions.
In the third letter (“Data show increase in vaccination events,” Aug. 5), John D. Wyndham uses VAER’s numbers to “prove” that COVID vaccines are dangerous. He implies that trained civil servants who advocate vaccination are either incompetent or are out to get us. He makes no argument for this very unlikely position.
The common thread in these letters is a failure to prove what they assert to be true. I believe that claiming something to be true comes with an obligation to demonstrate its truth.
In my line of work (I’m a carpenter), when you have a member of a crew who offers ideas as to how to proceed with a project and has not made the effort to think it through, they’re considered a nuisance. To imagine something to be true does not make it so.
TOM REISH
Westmoreland
