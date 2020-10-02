At the end of World War II, Article 9 was inserted into the Japanese Constitution to prevent any further military belligerence. Basically, Article 9 requires Japan to “forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes.” Along with that, “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained.”
The original idea of Article 9 did not come from Gen. Douglas MacArthur himself, but from a Japanese statesman, Kijuro Shidehara, who was prime minister at the time. Proponents of Article 9 believe that it was clearly intended to ban war as a national policy and to prevent the development of a military force.
Opponents, however, believe that the article does allow a defense force, which it now has due to pressure from the U.S. Despite legal challenges to the existence of the Self Defense Force, it has prevailed. A law was passed in Japan that allowed no more than 2,000 Japanese troops to serve in U.N. peacekeeping missions.
There are enormous pressures to abolish Article 9 from conservatives, within Japan and without, with the strongest pressure coming from the United States government, which sees Japan as a potential ally in its perpetual, failed wars of choice. The U.S. also has two other aims. One is to contain China; and the other is to have a rich market for U.S. weapons sales.
In the unlikely event that Japan would ever return to its bellicose ways, weapons dealers could pressure Congress to build new weapons to counter the Japanese threat because we would need more powerful weapons than the ones we would have sold to Japan. For the “defense” industry, it’s always a win-win situation.
If Japan were to rearm and become a powerful military force in the world, especially a nuclear power, it could alter the balance of power in Asia and create new crises and threats. Instead of taking Article 9 out of the Japanese Constitution, we should be inserting it in all the constitutions in the world.
Dr. Charles Overby, professor emeritus at Ohio State University at Athens and a World War II B-29 tailgunner, founded The Article 9 Society (www.article9society.org) in 1991 “out of a renewed recognition of the futility, folly, foolishness, and immorality of war as an instrument of foreign policy, and as a vehicle for attempting to solve international problems.”
LEO R. SANDY
P.O. Box 44
Chesterfield
