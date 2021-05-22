There are Republicans who say the election Trump lost was stolen. That’s a lie.
I’m an old man for sure and possibly losing my marbles, but I thought seeking the truth was the way to advancement, not chasing falsehoods. The truth sets you free. Mark Twain said, “Telling the truth is easy, you don’t have to remember anything.”
The considerable problems we have are not made any easier by lying — only more complicated. I have this totally ridiculous expectation that leaders will provide leadership that starts with the truth and from there we develop trust which leads to unity because there’s only one version of events not two that people fight over.
I know — possibly I’m losing my marbles.
JACK COEY
Keene
