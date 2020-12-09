Rebecca Montrone (“Don’t trust those trusted experts,” Reader Opinion, Nov. 17) cautions readers to beware of “trusted experts” who work in the field of infectious disease control. She argues they work for Big Pharma and this means they cannot be counted on for unbiased advice. While it is true some drug companies have a record of mendacity, it is not true these same companies advise the public on how to avoid COVID. Drug companies make and sell drugs; they are NOT the CDC.
In my letter to which Ms. Montrone’s letter is a response (“We’re not equipped to analyze COVID,” Nov. 9), I said while we do not have the expertise to evaluate advice from the CDC, it is in our power to determine who is a trusted expert. Ms. Montrone’s choice of Big Pharma as an example of trustworthy expertise offers reason to doubt this latter assertion. So let me help.
The good news is it is not too hard to find a trusted expert. In fact, we do it all the time. Say you need someone to fix your car. You can ask around to find a mechanic who has a record of good work done at a reasonable price. This person will have been in the business a number of years and be of good character. You do not need to be a mechanic to make these judgments.
The same process will work well when you need trusted expertise on COVID-19. You look for someone who has done this work for many years and for whom this work is as much a calling as a job. This person will be widely respected by peers and public alike and they will derive no profit from the nature of their advice. This will be someone like Anthony Fauci.
Ms. Montrone also suggests readers go to the Internet to study the science of COVID-19. She claims, without elaboration, that we, the citizens of New Hampshire, will be able to evaluate the information on her website to arrive at a rational approach to this epidemic.
I would like to suggest an alternative: Turn your computer off and then use the tools reason offers to challenge your own beliefs. The rules reason provides us are simple, strict and humbling. Use them well and you will likely find that you are not the expert you imagine yourself to be.
In the meantime, follow Fauci’s good advice, stop endangering your community and be safe.
THOMAS REISH
127 Poocham Road
Westmoreland
