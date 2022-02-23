Michael Hiltzik’s Los Angeles Times’ opinion piece (“Study reveals the incredible cost of ivermectin stupidity,” Jan. 17), criticizing the use of ivermectin for treating COVID-19, is in sharp contrast to the meticulous research found in Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s latest book. According to Kennedy, the refusal of many hospitals, doctors and pharmacists to administer or dispense ivermectin appears to be based entirely on political considerations and a desire to augment the use of COVID-19 vaccines as opposed to other treatment methods.
Please see pages 37-62 in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci — Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” published last November by Skyhorse Publishing and available from Amazon and other vendors. This book has been on best-seller lists now for many weeks.
On a related issue, in a note by a Sentinel staff member appended to my letter of Oct. 25, 2021, The Sentinel claimed that “Someone who’s been vaccinated and gets hit and killed by a bus would be included [in VAERS], just as anyone whose death or illness was actually linked to the vaccine.” Since false reports to VAERS are subject to heavy penalties, The Sentinel’s claim seems unlikely to be true.
In this regard, would you please provide your readers with some of the VAERS ID numbers for individuals whose deaths followed COVID-19 vaccination but were clearly unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccines. Thank you.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
(Note: The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. According to the FDA, available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19, and that agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health recommend against the use of the drug for COVID. The CDC has issued an advisory noting an increase in adverse effects associated with ivermectin misuse and overdose are being reported, including severe gastrointestinal and neurological effects. Additionally, Mr. Kennedy’s book has been widely denounced by medical experts as disinformation.)
