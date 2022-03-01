I rarely write letters to the editor but am compelled to respond to the letter published in the Sentinel on Feb. 23 by John D. Wyndham (“Trust Kennedy, not doctors, on COVID”). The suggestion that people should self-prescribe ivermectin, a veterinary anti-parasitic medication, to treat COVID-19 is unwise and potentially dangerous.
His so-called “evidence” is not scientifically based. “Studies” done without controlling for bias are useless. Tests done in laboratory test tubes do not automatically reflect the utility of a treatment to be safe and effective in humans.
The standard scientific method to determine whether something truly works requires a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, published in a peer-reviewed journal, and which can be replicated by others. The recent article in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Internal Medicine, published Feb. 18, reports on a well-designed study to look at the efficacy of ivermectin in trying to treat COVID. It clearly shows no benefit.
I encourage readers: Put aside your political bias and listen to the experts who are being guided by real evidence.
Don’t get your medical advice from a book by Robert Kennedy Jr. Don’t take ivermectin or infuse bleach or do anything else suggested by a celebrity without making sure the advice is consistent with actual knowledge.
If in doubt about something you read or hear, I strongly encourage you to check with your own physician before doing something that may cause you harm.
