We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I was disgusted to hear, a few days after the latest cowardly shootings by 18-year-old, gun-happy boys, that the former president disgraced our nation by addressing the NRA.
His repetition of the old trope that a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy is just so much hooey. If Trump weren’t such a firebrand and a complete fraud, his preaching to the choir would be tantamount to treason.
The gun nuts are out of control and need to be brought to bear for their trespasses. Instead of teaching responsible gun use, they want automatic weapons to shoot Bambi.
What is needed is a license to carry, as a mandatory feature to own and use a gun in this country. There should be a test, which can be failed, if a person is deemed to be dangerous to themself or others.
A counseling program should be implemented across our schools nationwide that teaches students to deescalate violent ideas and prevent thoughts from becoming deadly actions. The NRA should be a partner with the health and safety crowd, instead of an adversary.
The medical effects of gunshot wounds are well documented, yet cars are more regulated than weapons, while vehicles cause a fraction of the harm caused by guns.
Right-wing wackos want everyone to walk around with a bulletproof vest and an AK-47! I would rather walk around with a target on my head than live in the Taliban world that the Trumpublicans have got in store for us.
After they chop Roe v. Wade, civil rights and immigrant rights are next, then gays, Jews and Blacks. QAnon may be coming for you next, Catholics and Baptists, for your sins.
Register to vote against Trumpism!
Little Donny has been trying for years to cheat, lie and steal his way into power, and has brainwashed an entire segment of the lowbrows who can’t understand. Hearing him whip up that crowd to a frenzy, made me want to vomit, and curse at my radio.
I have a suggestion for book burners; burn everything that has the name or face of the Donald, and let it burn like a beacon of hope! Kudos to Sununu for vetoing the gerrymanders! Ditto to the courts for finding and convicting Arsenault’s killer. God bless America!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.