Adding to an already lengthy list of words ending in “ist,” “iac” or “iot” to describe our petulant president is obstructionist.
Also appropriate would be saboteur and traitor.
His irresponsible and abhorrent actions not only jeopardize the well-being of our own citizenry, but also subverts our already precarious position in the Middle East.
He should be tried for treason and given the title “convict.” Barr, Giuliani, McConnell, Graham and Cruz can keep him company.
They are leaving us a terrible mess and interfering with any effort to clean it up. They are a disgrace to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment for the United States.
RENE LAMOTHE
480 Marlboro St.
Keene
