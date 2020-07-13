Donald Trump’s election may be the last gasp of the United States as we know it.
Our leaders sold us out to globalization decades ago which is why the Chinese own our pharmaceutical industry. American colleges and universities have been brainwashing a captive audience of heavily indebted students to dispossess white America of its power and influence. Whenever a movement is underway to destroy a society, a scapegoat always emerges just as it did in Germany in 1933.
The great sellout of white America was well on track after eight years of Barack Obama, a complete work of fiction cobbled together in an almost Walt Disney tradition, offering a cartoon leader that was too good to be true. While U.S. leaders in Congress got rich with Chinese money, the people rushed to the polls like giddy, excited children at the gates of an amusement park. Unfortunately, the sellout fell short when Hillary Clinton tried to ride a broom into the White House as Obama’s replacement.
As a complete political outsider, Donald Trump never got the memo that the U.S. was done. He already had all the wealth anyone could want, and he could read the compass that said America was going south at the hands of a Congress that was stuffing Chinese money into its pockets like pirates leaving a burning ship.
With company pensions gone, the health insurance industry in dire straits, and the uncontrolled influx of foreign interlopers across porous borders in full swing, it was clear to Trump that the plan was to poison the country from the inside out, Sun-Tzu fashion, with voter harvesting. His efforts to shore up borders with better walls were met with scoffing ridicule from state propaganda disguised as national media. A great lie was then manufactured for the people that the president was a spy for the Russians. Now the streets are full of chaos as a Black Lives Matter movement to ethnically cleanse uncooperative middle-class white people from the land gains traction.
Science has made great leaps since the days of the Nazis and we must consider that cash-laden Chinese overseers may have used DNA technology to create a human superbug. The U.S. is the last remaining obstacle to a Confucius Communist world government. The rest of the world? Collateral damage.
To people who still have clear signal it’s clear that Trump must be re-elected.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.