I watched the disturbing and heartbreaking testimonies of the four Capitol Police officers at the recent Congressional investigative hearing of the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at our Capitol building.
I cannot submit for printing the words that would adequately describe the depth of my anger and contempt toward Trump and any of his supporters who still believe that the crowd who stormed the Capitol building that day — including so-called Christians carrying “Jesus Is my Lord and Trump is my President” flags, causing injury, death and destruction — were peaceful, loving people and patriots. Or those who claim the rioters were Antifa or Black Lives Matter followers, Biden supporters, were planted by the FBI and/or CIA or were anyone other who they actually were — Donald Trump-inspired terrorists, including extreme right-wing militia thugs.
In doing so, they insult the more than 100 law enforcement officers and their families who were victims of this violence.
In my opinion, anyone who continues believing these false narratives and claims after hearing the testimony of these four brave and dedicated officers are contributing to the real danger we are currently facing — the survival of our republic and its democratic process. And that makes them a threat to our country.
BARRY CORRIVEAU, Marlow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.