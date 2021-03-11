Trump’s reemergence should worry Granite State Republicans
New Hampshire voters rejected Trump in back-to-back presidential elections (narrowly in 2016, convincingly in 2020). Voters also soundly defeated the Republican candidates Trump endorsed for Congress last year (Corky Messner, Matt Mowers and Steve Negron).
Since then, Trump’s standing among Granite Staters has surely been further diminished by Trump’s sustained perpetration of his “big lie” — months and years in the making — that the November election was “rigged.” The Supreme Court’s February decision on Trump’s taxes (the Manhattan DA gets them) suggests that Trump’s standing in New Hampshire will be further diminished in the next few months and years.
Trump’s speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) — therefore — can’t be what New Hampshire Republicans (astute ones, at least) want to hear. Trump clearly intends to remain in the spotlight (he threatens to run in 2024) and keep his “big lie” front and center. Trump being Trump, he has also doubled down on his scheme to divide Republicans into allies and traitors.
The last time Trump worked an election and got involved in endorsing Republicans, he lost New Hampshire to Biden by 7.35 percent. Trump’s candidate Corky Messner lost to Sen. Shaheen by 15.6 percent. What Trump said at CPAC should worry New Hampshire Republicans. It should infuriate Gov. Sununu.
DAN ADAMS
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.