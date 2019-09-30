In recent days as Congressional leaders discussed launching an impeachment proceeding, President Trump charged that Democrats are consumed by hatred and fear.
In today’s polarized environment that’s altogether possible in some cases. But I expect that the principal motivators for most people are not hatred and fear but other things. I, for one, am concerned about the viability of the rule of law, and I am stirred by a curiosity that reasonably results from Trump changing his explanations one day to the next as to why he withheld military aid from Ukraine.
The way Trump tells it, this latest controversy originated with his political opponents. No, it originated with his own actions, which understandably invite clear-headed examination.
JIM ROUSMANIERE
180 Middletown Road
Roxbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.