The law is peculiar. It has been developed over centuries to clarify, delineate, and correct the balance and expressions of human interaction in an ecumenical and acceptable way. We raise our children to respect and obey the law and, mostly, we model legal behavior.
We understand human beings make laws that may be faulty, based on wrong agendas, or need changing or updating. In essence law is a rule, a code with consequences, culturally embraced and accepted by a majority of the population it governs until they see fit to change it by legal means.
Recently in this country, the above has been thrown into chaos by a president who refuses to accept the laws by which all other citizens are governed.
Here’s the difference between him, and me and you.
This winter I parked in a nearby town next to a pile of snow about 6-8 feet from a crosswalk, discovering after lunch a $20 ticket for parking closer than 15 feet to a crosswalk. No sign mentioned this. I filed a form to rescind the ticket. It was denied on this basis: Ignorance of the law is not a defense. I paid the fine though it was not in my budget.
On June 16, 2016, the Trump campaign accepted an offer of “dirt” on Hillary Clinton from a Russian and took the meeting. This and other things outlined clearly in the Mueller report violates our national security law banning acceptance of contributions or donations by foreign entities to parties in our elections, etc. (Read it. It’s free online, $12 in paperback — a college education in itself.) This law means contributing anything — money, influence, information.
Yet, Mr. Mueller concludes that wrongdoing by Trump and his campaign officials couldn’t be proven because there was no hard evidence that the campaign folks knew on June 16 that taking such information was illegal.
Let’s digest that a moment. If I am supposed to look up the town ordinances everywhere I go, why wouldn’t the Trump campaign be required to check the law about permissible contact with foreign nationals? Why is the president allowed ignorance, but not the ordinary citizen?
Mr. Trump told Mr. Stephanopoulos in a national TV interview that he would do it again — “take the information from another country, say, Norway,” not call the FBI.
Norway should sue for slander and we should view this as a confession.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
Commented
