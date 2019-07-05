Winston Churchill said “Diplomacy is the art of telling people to go to hell in such a way that they ask for directions.”
Funny, no one engaged with Mr. Trump is asking for directions because there aren’t any. Bullying is futile because there’s no way out. All you do is box yourself into a corner and then have to change your mind at the last moment to avoid disaster.
This is not leadership any more than his dealings with North Korea or Putin is leadership. Problem is, if we see, our adversaries see it and will exploit it, and that’s not reality TV — that’s reality.
Narcissism is not leadership and never the twain shall meet.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
