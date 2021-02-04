The assignment was clear, the instructions given: Ensure the well-being for all of our country, maintain and improve the respect and support from the global community and, above all, uphold our Constitution!
Final scores are in: Failure on all accounts. Same abysmal and dismal results for deportment: excessive arrogance, unbridled corruption and criminal incompetence.
Time to issue the final score for “The Devil’s Apprentice”: You’re fired!
The ratings are terrible. Series cancelled forever. No reruns. No season renewals. No documentaries. We already know “The Weakest Link.” Goodbye!
If the last four years were supposed to be a “reality show”; we want no more of it! Just buy some bedding from My Pillow Guy and go away!
RENE LAMOTHE
Keene
