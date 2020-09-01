As I watch the postmaster general deliberately slow down the mail and remove mail sorting machines, the president wants to limit absentee voting and the postmaster has a financial interest in the failure of the post office.
But no one’s even talking about what effect that will have on folks who mail their bills in by the post. This whole thing stinks of corruption and Trump’s behind it.
STEVE ZIELONKO
103 Brattleboro Road
Hinsdale
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.