My grandmother was an Ukrainian peasant émigré to the USA who could not read or write Russian or English. She left the hard life of Russia for the freer opportunities of America.
When she saw Nikita Khrushchev bang his shoe at the United Nations, she was entertained and understood how he displayed his peasant Ukrainian roots and strong Russian nationalism. However, she also knew he was a boor, a bully and a destructive person.
Trump supporters are entitled to enjoy and identify with his antics, rhetoric and nationalism, but they have to realize that he is a boor, a bully and a destructive person.
No matter what he promises, he is a slick, privileged, New York salesman (con artist) invested more in his own self interests than in those of the people he represents.
NICHOLAS BELSKY
12 Route 12A
Surry
