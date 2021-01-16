On Jan. 6, a mob of white-supremacist Trumpies stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to disrupt the ceremonial reading of the Electoral College’s conclusion. Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square, not only the popular vote, but the Electoral College as well.
When Gore beat Bush in the popular vote, and when Hilary beat Donald, the Electoral College gave the presidency to the losers Bush and Trump. Tough Luck, and the country suffered under that poor leadership. Of course, all of us lefties were pissed and disappointed, but, that’s how it goes. Accept the loss and move on.
Now the Trumpies need to review the tapes and see Trump did nothing constructive for four years, undoing all of Obama’s good deeds, while wasting political capital. Befriending dictators and pardoning guilty felons; washing his hands while inciting a mob to plunder the seat of our government.
Of course, the Republican Party luminaries who have been fooled will have to come back into the sunshine and blinkingly realize they were sold a bill of goods no one could deliver. Imagine if that white mob had delivered on threats to execute legislators on the Capitol grounds! There’s only so much you can get done by being mean and nasty, only so much pristine wilderness that you can threaten before those climate-change chickens come home to roost.
Someone has been noticing the delusional behavior in the post-COVID Donald, and whispers of 25th amendment solutions being sought to prevent the lame duck from splashing around for another few days. Donald needs to vacate the White House before Biden can come in and clean up. While Trump was busy golfing and in denial of his loser status, thousands more died from the COVID disaster. Donnie publicly pooh-poohed real science while he knew the truth was something else.
The secret Donnie does not want to let out is that the only people that got rich were his billionaire pals, conspicuously consuming sans-masque, sure that their golden parachutes are in good order while the figurative presidential jet crashes into Mount Rushmore.
Here’s hoping Trump faces legal charges for his misdeeds; at least a very publicly humiliating spanking, and thousands of hours of trash-picking public service. A few years in the hoosegow to teach him a thing or two. Maybe ban him from further public office as well.
MARCUS McCARROLL
Keene
