Time has come for us to remove a dictator, a fascist, racist, sexist, liar, disrespectful antagonist, selfish egotist, forever impeachable, lawless, corrupt, reckless, corporative elitist who is childish, spoiled and incapable of embracing a real democracy “of, by and for the people.”
The Great Council of Grandmothers revealed this about Trump: “You have elected, not a man, but a Moy, to lead you. He is a boy in an old man’s body. Moys are a combination of man and boy, but mostly boy. They are large and have loud voices so people mistake them for men, but they are not men. A man thinks for the common good while a Moy has not learned to think of anyone but himself. He has not fully developed and is still a child.”
Fred Trump Jr. was Donald’s older brother who died of a heart attack after years as an alcoholic. His daughter, Mary Trump, is now 55 with a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and knows everything about Donald and the context of his life, as published in her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
A fundamental thing about Moy Boy that Mary Trump states in her recent book is: “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old, incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses or take in and synthesize information.” After Trump’s inauguration, Mary Trump wrote that ”… the smallest thing — seeing Donald’s face or hearing my own name, both of which happened dozens of times a day — took me back in time when my father had withered and died beneath the cruelty and contempt of my grandfather. I had lost him when he was only 42 and I was 16. The horror of Donald’s cruelty was being magnified by the fact that his acts were now official U.S. policy, affecting millions of people.”
Please understand, as Mary Trump states, that Donald Trump “is not the person he pretends to be.” He grew up in a pathological environment. His disinformation regarding the coronavirus has caused thousands more Americans to die. He has created a long list of lies that have been fact-checked, and his dictatorial abuse of people proved that he had become an ego-maniac.
Please embrace truth and don’t vote for this “boy in an old man’s body”!
PETER W. MAJOY
