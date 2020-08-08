While the country has been reeling from the COVID crisis, Trump has been waging a war against the environment and the people of this country. In the past year:
The EPA, whose job is to protect the health of the public, has loosened regulations of toxic air pollutants;
The EPA has weakened Obama-era fuel economy rules;
The Bureau of Land Management is opening public lands to coal mining;
Cleanups of Superfund sites hit a 30-year low, due to cuts in the budget;
Clean water restrictions have been reduced to allow industries to dump pollutants into wetlands and ephemeral streams;
The Grand Staircase Escalante /Bears Ears National Monument. Trump reduced the size of this outstanding National Monument. The area that was formerly protected as part of the National Monument is going to be opened to oil and coal development.
This is a president that hates the environment and is willing to sacrifice the health of the pubic to enrich his wealthy corporate friends.
On another note, we are again allowed to use reusable bags at the supermarket. Please do so and reduce the amount of waste plastic going into the waste stream.
Thank you.
ALAN GROSS
