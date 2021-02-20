“There is no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
So thundered Trump’s No. 1 enabler, Sen. Mitch McConnell, from the Senate floor literally minutes after voting to acquit him of Jan. 6, 2021, the most heinous crime ever committed by an American president.
As long as Republicans are afraid to stand up for truth, Donald Trump will continue to own — and ruin — the Republican Party.
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
