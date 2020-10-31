Right now, I cannot sleep. I cannot keep politics out of my mind. These are my thoughts to share.
A grown-up who makes fun of people and calls others names is not a person of character.
A grown-up who lies, lies, lies is not of good character (Do you remember that Mexico was going to be paying for a wall to keep migrants out of this country? You, your taxes, are paying for this.)
A tall child who separates children from their parents and says they are fine, has no concept of familial love and caring.
A grown-up who says he is going to cut taxes, which will affect your Social Security plan (will you be able to live without that help, that you have paid for?) has no sign of empathy.
A grown-up who says there is not a problem with the coronavirus is no more than an ostrich with its head in the sand. I hope you have stayed well and listened to the doctors.
A man who has childish temper tantrums and accepts no responsibility for anything is not prepared to lead anyone.
A person who says he is a Christian and lies, steals (how about filing for bankruptcy several times — he doesn’t lose because the everyday worker takes the hit) and cheats (on his taxes and using his office to promote his holdings and hiring his children) is not a man of God. He is a man who idolizes himself.
I could continue, but I want you to read this and think hard about your vote. Is the current president one you would want your children to idolize? Do you like the president’s politics and hatred for any non-white? Is he pulling our country together or pulling it apart?
We weren’t born Democrat or Republican. Do not just vote the party you have always supported. Vote for the person who can bring us together. Vote for the person who will not continue making us a laughingstock around the world. Vote so you can be proud of your country again.
Bullies and out-of-control children have no place in a position of authority. Save our country. Think hard before you vote. Our well-being is at stake.
SANDRA ALLEN
P.O. Box 207
West Swanzey
