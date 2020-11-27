Trump derangement syndrome — definition: the irrational, almost pathological hatred of all things Trump.
In Monday’s Keene Sentinel I read more articles about all the things that are Trump. It’s as if they haven’t heard that Trump lost the election. It’s over, but those with TDS can’t move on. If you have TDS there is no vaccine for you. Whenever someone mentions his name or refers to him people suffering from TDS simply start spouting out “liar,” “misogynist,” etc., in a tirade of epitaphs ending with the word racist.
If its someone you know, perhaps even a relative, if they know you supported his presidency, all those epitaphs are magically then transferred to you. You are a racist, too.
Many people reading this will agree with this. Anyone who supports this man and his policies that he accomplished are doomed, they would think. I mean, back in the day how could anyone who supported Wilson not be a racist, or anyone who supported Kennedy not be a misogynist?
It’s as if anyone who supports Biden must believe that a brain-addled senior suffering from senility is the best choice to lead our nation. We know you don’t believe that even though that was your choice. We won’t say to you that making a choice like this frees us from Trump’s inappropriate words to be replaced with what we use to say was “not the sharpest tool in the shed.”
But those of you with Trump derangement syndrome, relax. It’s over. At least for four years.
FRANK BARSTOW
149 Upper Headlands Road
Winchester
