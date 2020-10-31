When I was a department manager in a bank, I was always on the lookout for employees who didn’t seem to reach expected standards of performance. As a rule, these standards were not difficult to achieve, but they were necessary to make the department — and by extension, the bank — run properly and well. It was the same in any department within the bank.
As an American citizen and taxpayer, I feel that Donald Trump and every other politician works for all of us. When they fail to reach expected standards of performance on an ongoing basis, it is imperative that they be removed and replaced — for the sake of the country.
Trump and a significant portion of the Republican Party are not just failing to meet normal standards, they are going well beyond poor performance into the realm of criminal malfeasance. I have Austrian friends, and I recently received an email from them in which they asked, “When did your country decide to put mobsters in charge?”
Good question. An even better question might be, “Will this country do something about getting them out?”
There’s really no room for debate when it comes to Donald Trump’s failures as a leader, his repeated demonstrations of incompetent governance, his clearly missing sense of what it is to be a decent human being, and his maniacal penchant for utter cruelty toward the weak. This is not a man — this is a monstrously deformed baby who never matured emotionally beyond the “terrible two’s.”
I’m sorry for the many things that must have gone wrong during Trump’s early life and development, but there is nothing in this pity that tells me it’s OK if he is allowed to continue his rampaging tantrum against America. He exhibits no ability to learn from his many mistakes, and he will make them again and again. Each time he does, it means you and I will pay for them — possibly with our lives. Almost a quarter million Americans already have.
How long will we let him do this to us? He is a bleeding tumor in the body politic, and we must have it out — before it does us in. If it goes too long, it will be irreversible, and woe to us and our democracy for its deadly course.
CURT CLOUGH
118 Route 123A
Langdon
