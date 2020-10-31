Our president claims that masks are optional. His conduct is reprehensible at rallies, encouraging people to sit closely and making attendees sign waivers not to sue if they get the virus.
If the Supreme Court strips protections provided by the Affordable Care Act, insurance companies will claim the virus and any other condition are reasons to deny coverage. Political statements have enabled the virus to expand beyond our ability to contain it.
So far, New Hampshire’s infection rate is around 1 percent. However, it can change quickly. Recently a church in Nashua held an in-person service. One person was able to transmit the disease to 40 other people.
We understand why people want to gather and/or worship together, but is meeting worth putting others in danger? This disease is not like the flu. It’s serious and attacks many parts of the body. The after-effects can and do linger for who knows how long.
We need government that is “of the people, by the people, and for the people,” not billionaires who exploit their position. How many Americans have to be sacrificed on the altar of self-enrichment, intimidation and bigotry? Over 225,000 souls have perished, and tragically, another 165,000 may join them.
All we needed was leadership focused on people’s needs. It is time to vote for your best interest; vote for people who have your health and life prospects in mind. Vote for Democrats who will work for you, not corporations.
JAMES POPLIN
123 Crestview Drive
Jaffrey
