If you believe Trump’s lies or wear the invincibility of youth, maybe this summer you will join the nearest crowd without any protection — a game of roulette like condom-free sex, only this roulette means death, not life.
If you think otherwise, there is much to consider once your supply of protection is in order; most of it questions.
There’s a November election. The president thinks voting by mail is “awful, terrible, full of people in basements altering/adding ballots” — although he votes by mail. His solution to the well-known fact that Democrats win when there is a large turnout is to deny financial assistance to the U.S. Postal Service.
Getting our bills and cards from Grammy online, never mind spotty or no Internet service or computer, isn’t universally possible.
What about the enormous debt assumed by the states while purchasing ventilators and PPEs in bidding wars, even against the federal government? How will they pay their unemployment, Medicaid, infrastructure and maintenance obligations with little or no incoming taxes due to COVID-19 shutdown?
What about the hospital debt, funeral expenses, bankruptcies, homelessness, burdening individuals and families while Trump’s real estate companies receive a windfall of taxpayer money because Trump fired the inspector general providing oversight?
Did you know that Trump has investments in a French company that makes PPEs and/or ventilators?
What about the disproportionate deaths of working people of color? Covert racism revealed.
Bus drivers, trash collectors, farm workers, postal and grocery employees, delivery persons, health caregivers, nurses, doctors — many are dying at their posts so we can stay at home. When they are gone, will there be a rush on those jobs?
There’s a myth that we are the greatest, wealthiest, country on earth; do we repeat it over and over and believe it while staring at our death rate, 60K+, and infection numbers, highest in the world? Can we admit to behaving like a third-world autocracy and remove the government that is committing American genocide by omission?
Seventy-five years ago we created stellar fighting forces, a Navy of warships and an entire Air Force in less than a year. Today, we can’t produce tests, masks, gowns and ventilators? Come on! My parents and grandparents are spinning in their graves!
This is a bald betrayal of American values. If this unconscionably wrong-headed administration is not replaced come January 2021, we have drunk the Kool-Aid.
SHARON PHENNAH
870 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.