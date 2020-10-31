Last weekend I attended my fifth and sixth Trump flag-wave rallies in Jaffrey and Peterborough. Lots of folks came from surrounding towns to show their support. The reception by passersby was just amazing. Folks even rolled down their windows to add to the loud chorus of “four more years” and hold up four fingers.
The support for President Trump is growing following his winning debate performance, the outstanding presentation by his SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett and the announcement of Sudan signing on to the growing list of countries announcing trade relations with Israel. President Trump’s courageous and unique approach to Middle East peace is working and truly remarkable.
While other countries like Spain and Italy are having to reinstate hard COVID-19-related “lockdowns,” Americans are figuring out how to deal with the virus challenges and open our economy back up. The economic rebound resulting from President Trump’s multi-faceted health and financial policies is even larger than expected. Schools, businesses, transportation and sports are figuring out how to get back in gear and stay safe.
Americans are truly fearless when their leader sets a fearless and measured example. The president’s recent bout of COVID-19 has resulted in new hope for those who get really ill with the virus. The president used his own case to try out Regeneron’s new antibody therapy, REGN-COV-2. This monoclonal antibody drug appears to deal with the COVID-19 virus in a way mimicking how antibiotics cure infections; you have a fighting chance to recover. Good news for seniors, nursing home residents and staff, first responders and all folks with other at-risk medical challenges.
President Trump has the ideas and stamina to guide America through the COVID-19 pandemic, get folks back to work, reopen schools and restore and grow the best economy America has ever had.
DAVID DeWITT
22 Greenwood Road
Dublin
