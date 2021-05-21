Our democracy is slicing itself apart. United States Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s only representative, has been outed by her fellow Republicans in the House. She fought for Republican rights, saying former President Trump laid false claims to elected fraud. President Joe Biden was properly elected to the presidency for his Jan. 20 oath of office.
How far do our fellow citizens take a fair government and twist it into their warped outline of how they want government to represent them and by default represent the rest of us? Are you going to stand falsely by the lies and allow the dissolution of our government?
Our country was created by those who came here for a better life, leaving behind the disadvantages under foreign rules and/or the lack of work or food scarcity. Now we want to forfeit the gains made by our ancestors and allow our country to be ruled by people setting up their own system of government?
My ancestors did not come to America in the early 1600s to default me to a fascist society; they came here for the American dream. The other side of the family came in 1902 to leave the communist rulers over their then controlled country.
The latter grandfather was a happy, smiling hardworking man. He and my grandmother raised three sons who fought in World War II and a son who was in occupied Japan fighting to keep America free.
Are all our war soldiers, damaged or diseased or dead, to be disregarded now for their sacrifices for our freedoms? Revolutionary War to Civil War to World War II to Vietnam to Afghanistan soldiers are now shoved aside to be ignored for their protection of our “once great” country?
How far are you citizens and voters willing to step aside and let our rights be plummeted until we do not exist but under the power of those who want to rule our country by illegal power?
I’m not willing to step aside and let those of my blood who established this country and fought for our free nation be ignored and forgotten so today’s culprits overtake our government. I am not a Republican, but I am an American.
KATH ALLEN, Peterborough
