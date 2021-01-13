I call for the immediate resignation, or firing of Chief Ellis of the Troy Police Department. His attendance at the Washington rally is a violation of his oath as a law enforcement officer.
The avowed purpose of the event was to thwart the electoral purposes of the Constitution. In short, to violate the provisions of the Constitution of the United States, and the laws of all of the states, pertaining to the election of the president. He knew that when he left to go there.
As an officer of the law, he knew, or should have known, that all of the states at issue had verified the vote count. He went there in spite of knowing that the judiciary of all of those states had denied challenges to those votes.
The chief of police of the town of Troy went to that rally with the intent to encourage the violation of the Constitution by the Senate and House of Representatives. That he did not physically attack is immaterial. In spite of his office he was encouraging the violation of the law.
STILLMAN ROGERS
Richmond
