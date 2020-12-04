While we have been enthralled by the distraction referred to as the election, the Trump administration has been busy increasing the threat to our national security.
Recently, the Pentagon puppets installed after the election are trying to destroy the two specially modified OC-135B open-skies surveillance aircraft used to overfly Russia. Meanwhile the secretary of state has been pulling us out of the Open Skies Treaty. This treaty informs 34 countries on what is going on within our borders and Russia.
Our failure to remain in this treaty is an intelligence coup for Russia and a direct threat to us and our European allies. The Russians won’t worry about treaty members learning about their troop and weapon movements along their borders. Marshaling forces for invasion will be secure.
Mr. Pompeo’s excuse for this unmitigated disaster is the Russians have not let us fly over some of their territory for several years; this is the primary reason for our departure from this treaty. The intelligence and transparency value of this treaty to us and Russia’s neighbors cannot be over emphasized or replaced.
For the U.S. to pull out of this treaty is another reward for President Putin. With America’s election chaos and disinformation, deserting our allies in Syria, and reducing our forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, Putin must enjoy seeing America self-destruct.
Wake-up, people! With Trump’s help, Putin has sown the seeds of distrust and doubt within the American heartland; a strategy employed successfully by Vladimir Lenin.
JAMES POPLIN
123 Crestview Drive
Jaffrey
Commented
