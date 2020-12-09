I read with dismay the efforts of neighbors and a lawyer to scupper a homeless shelter on Water Street (“Keene residents file lawsuit challenging Hundred Nights’ proposed move,” Dec. 2).
This news follows hot on the heels of reports in Manchester where a respected developer quickly bought up a building that was slated for another homeless shelter.
A society is judged on how it treats its most vulnerable citizens. In this we are found wanting. As it is the Christmas season where our virtues and kindness are called for, I am reminded of the Danish tale of the Little Match Girl. It is the story about a girl’s dreams and hope in the cold night as she succumbs to hypothermia.
To me, the cruelty against the homeless mentioned above is akin to throwing snowballs at the Little Match Girl. Snowballs with rocks. Rocks.
STEVE LINDSEY
17 Center St.
Keene
