When I worked at The North, I helped two of my coworkers get their citizenship. When we had lunch potlucks, we had Chinese dishes, Korean dishes and Vietnamese dishes. We also had Mexican, Filipino, and what would be considered American dishes. We were the accounting team. Everyone made a contribution. At least once a week Ho, the controller, would go to Oakland’s fortune cookie factory to buy rejected cookies. Working there was the best job I ever had.
It makes me sick that people are being targeted based solely on their country of origin. I support my Asian friends and their friends and family.
SUSAN HOCKING
Walpole
