I support the comments by Mark Clark in his June 14 letter concerning a new grading system at Keene High School (“Don’t let board get rid of GPAs”).
He is correct in his contention that the changes are not required by the N.H. Department of Education. Competency-based instruction is required, and it makes sense. It has been required in all high schools since 2008 and is now required in all public schools K-12. Keene High School is more than a little slow extricating itself from the 1980s.
State requirements for public schools are provided in the N.H. Administrative Rules, Edition 306, www.gencourt.state.nh.us/rules/state — agencies/ed300.html. The state specifies no requirements for grading, class ranking, honor rolls or identifying top students. Those processes are the discretion of the local school board.
Similarly, there is no state requirement that teachers must all teach in the same manner to get their students to the level of competency. The key is that every student needs to reach what has been determined to be competency for that class. How they get there should be up to the teacher. The state requires that assessment of student achievement — grading if you prefer — be based on competency. Students must demonstrate that they have successfully learned the material in each class. Passing should be based on the student’s actual ability to do the work, not a list of irrelevant, subjective criteria such as class participation, submission of homework etc. as was typically done in the past.
The school can certainly recognize students for achieving more than the minimum level of competency by awarding appropriate grades as they always have done, but those grades should be based on objective criteria, not on who the teacher likes best. Some schools and colleges use pass/fail systems. Princeton University is an example. Switching to such a system has huge impacts on students and teachers and cannot be made lightly.
Mr. Clark correctly points out that lack of information in a student transcript can make it difficult for a future college or employer to determine the individual’s ability and the likelihood of their success. There are other ways to make that determination, but not having grades and class rank may very well hurt Keene graduates. College admissions officers, especially at large institutions like UNH, do not have a great deal of time to try to interpret non-typical transcripts. The Keene Board of Education should seek input from colleges and employers.
EDWARD MURDOUGH
23 Acrebrook Road
Keene
