In this time of militant partisanship, the Marlborough Town Meeting was a welcome reminder of how a community can come together to improve the lives of its citizens.
The respectful and diligent work of our town officers, employees and volunteers was apparent and openly appreciated by the many masked and socially distanced attendees. We came together to support the town’s access to broadband services, expand our public library and contribute to the numerous nonprofits, which provide services and a safety net to our fellow citizens.
Of particular note is the near unanimous passage of the warrant article for a nonpartisan, fair and transparent redistricting of the state once census figures are available. Here’s hoping the N.H. House, Senate and governor take this request to heart.
Thank you, Marlborough.
SANDY SWINBURNE
Marlborough
