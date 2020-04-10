In March, 24 towns voted at their town meetings on a resolution to support carbon cash-back legislation. The idea is to put a price on fossil fuels so users pay for their pollution, and give the money to each household in monthly or annual payments — everyone getting an equal amount.
This would lead to us cutting back on the use of fossil fuels and would spur the growth of clean energy alternatives, using market forces to do so.
The resolution has been voted on in 34 towns so far — 24 passed, 10 did not (some by just a few votes). Ten more towns have yet to vote on it when they have their town meetings.
People are realizing that rising CO2 levels lead to an increase in health problems, more violent storms with much more infrastructure damage, and loss of biodiversity to mention just a few of the problems we are seeing around the world.
Thanks to those who voted for these resolutions and if you have not had your town meeting yet, keep an eye out for it when the time comes. For more information go to carboncashback.org.
MARGE SHEPARDSON
94 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
