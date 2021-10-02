Factory workers in England during the second world war worked a seven-day week, with shifts of 10 to 12 hours, and strike activity was at its lowest ever. These men understood sacrifice for the greater good.
Today, we have individuals who refuse to get vaccinated because their vision is no greater than themselves. It appears we’re more narcissistic and self-absorbed than our forebears.
Social media? This is not evolution but regression. And it hurts the rest of us. Remember, Darwin said those organisms that don’t adapt, perish; and those that do — thrive.
JACK COEY
Keene
