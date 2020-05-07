Recently, there have been too many letters with misinformation and hateful anti-Trump comments during these challenging times. The negative remarks are claiming the president is failing to carry out his responsibilities in dealing with COVID-19. Not true.
Once informed that China had withheld from the world, for over six weeks, vital information allowing this silent enemy to cross all borders, President Trump immediately placed a ban on any travel to or from China on Jan. 31? Response from the media, Xenophobe! Well into February, the World Health Organization, Dr. Fauci and Speaker Pelosi all stated that it was safe to go about business as usual.
President Trump reached out to all the governors regardless of party affiliation; he heard the urgent needs of each, and without delay, help arrived wherever needed. As the country went into mass unemployment, the president signed the CARES Act providing each citizen with a stimulus check ranging between $1,200 to $2,400. Not enough? To naysayers, I ask, did you send your check back?
On March 27, nonessential businesses closed their doors. Within days, the president had the Small Business Association release $376 billion to help companies, and Health and Human Services released $110 million in funding for Americans with substance treatment and mental health services who also are fighting COVID-19.
Working with Congress, President Trump negotiated a critically needed $482 billion funding package. In this package, $382 billion will go to small businesses to keep workers on the payroll, $75 billion to aid hospitals and $25 billion to support the COVID-19 testing.
Now we are beginning to see a little light at the end of the tunnel, and it is time to say thank you to every person who put their lives on the line to battle this invisible enemy. We owe an outpouring of gratitude to our first responders, companies who put aside their main operation of business to produce medical equipment, and recognize citizens who watched out for their neighbors, helped fill the food pantries and made PPE items.
But, most of all, we need to let the families who lost loved ones know that our hearts and sympathy are with them. Now is not the time to turn this tragedy into a political battle; now it is the time to stand tall, stand together.
MARILYN L. HUSTON
Chair, Cheshire County Republican Committee
362 Roxbury St.
Keene
