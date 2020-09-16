To the People
who tend to the sick, the disturbed, and the addicted,
who weave the cotton, mine the precious metals,
and serve the burgers, the bangers, and the booze,
who wire the street lights, the handhelds,
the electric chairs, and the cables
at the bottom of the sea,
who punch the cows, herd the sheep, cut the timber,
net the fishes, and plant the seeds,
who trim the hair, clean the toilets,
and wipe the asses in the nursing homes,
who paint the houses, the barns, the bridges,
and the town on Saturday night,
who drive the cabs, the many-wheelers, the ambulances,
the fire trucks, and the long cars
of the well-off, the newlyweds, and the dead.
you, who built the cellphone towers,
the windmills, and everything else of value
along with the stupid skyscrapers,
the stupid cathedrals, the stupid castles,
the stupid pyramids, and many many stupid walls,
I write to honor you.
ERNEST HEBERT
