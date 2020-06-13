Some recent letters to the editor have conveyed some misinformation about the usefulness of wearing face masks in this current COVID-19 environment.
The principal reason to wear a face mask is to reduce the chances that the mask wearer will spread viral material into the atmosphere or to persons he/she may come in contact with. The mask potentially reduces the amount of virus in the environment.
Face masks are less effective in preventing transmission of any infection to the wearer of the face mask from other people. Therefore, we wear face masks to protect others, not principally to protect ourselves. Social distancing is the best method we have so far to protect ourselves.
Cloth face masks or disposable masks can reduce the amount of aerosolized or globular virus material from being forced into the atmosphere by simply breathing. Recent studies show that SARS-CoV-2 globular virus material is less infectious as it drops to the ground within a distance of 6 feet. It is the weight of the globules that cause it to begin dropping as it is released and the basis for 6 feet of social distancing
Scientific studies done thus far have demonstrated that the COVID-19 infection can be transmitted for some period of time before any symptoms are manifested. Also persons with asymptomatic infections can unknowingly transmit the infection to others. Face masks worn by everyone in public places reduces this possible asymptomatic transmission.
In reality, it generally is not possible for any of us to guarantee that we do not have the COVID-19 virus. Testing for the virus tells one only that infection wasn’t present at the time of the test. It tells us nothing about future absence of infection. Even negative tests have a false negative rate which varies with the particular test used.
The bottom line is that face masks reduce public transmission of COVID-19. Social distancing is the best method we have at this time to protect ourselves from this infection.
ANGEL NICOLETTI, BSN, MSN
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
