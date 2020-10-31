Dear Cheshire County voters:
Though I am a candidate for public office in Marlborough and Troy, I’m removing that hat and sharing my observations as a citizen who cares about the future of our dear old New Hampshire.
On the national level, Donald Trump may have cornered the angry vote in the upcoming election, but I am relieved that for many this will be an election that will be about restoring Democracy, rebuilding our fiscal foundations and getting Washington back to work.
I remain hopeful that voters in New Hampshire will also vote to get New Hampshire back on the right path. I’ve heard that Chris Sununu may be a decent fellow, but I don’t see much evidence from the record number of legislative bills that he has vetoed.
These bills would have benefited the people of New Hampshire include a bill to create a paid family leave program, to expand absentee voting and to provide relief for people who have trouble making housing payments due to COVID-19. He vetoed raising our absurd $7.50/hour minimum wage and fought hard against clean solar energy.
He and his Betsy DeVos clone, the eminently unqualified Frank Edelblut, have continued to attack public school funding both through their attempts to funnel public tax dollars to private schools and to invalidate the Claremont decision through legislative maneuvering.
New Hampshire deserves better. New Hampshire deserves the leadership that Dan Feltes will provide in the governor’s office. I am certain that he will work with the Senate and the House for the good of every citizen.
Vote blue.
LUCIUS PARSHALL
81 Stone Pond Road
Marlborough
