Not surprisingly, as a person approaching his 80th birthday, I worry about the coronavirus. On the other hand, I feel good about being on the New Hampshire-Vermont border, two states where the case numbers have in recent months been very low.
I grocery shop in both places, Hannafords in Brattleboro and the Co-op in Keene. Both places have been at almost 100 percent masks on customers and staff for several months. Putting these two facts together, mask wearing and low cases, it is pretty obvious that wearing masks works!
The anti-mask protesters in Keene are a threat to me, exactly as if they were driving 100 miles per hour on Route 9. We don’t allow people to opt out of driving the speed limit, and in the same way shouldn’t allow people to opt out of mask wearing rules. Both types of violators are a threat to me.
As an aside, did you notice that both photos on the front page were of protesters from outside the region, one even from outside the state? Do we have an “outside agitators” issue here? If so, perhaps The Sentinel should be more careful in how these people are presented.
TOM DUSTIN
202 Stage Road
Chesterfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.