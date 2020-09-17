This is a wake-up call for mail-in election ballots! My most recent letter, sent from Boston July 16 by registered mail, had still not arrived in New Hampshire Sept. 3, SEVEN weeks later, at the time of this writing.
This past spring and summer, I was supposed to send legal documents from Boston to New Hampshire in a timely manner. My documents were not arriving in the 10-day time frame I’ve come to expect over the past 40 years. When the delivery time expanded to four weeks, then six weeks and then time and again to seven weeks, I was just speechless. I was forced to pay for DHL or FedEx deliveries.
This brings me to the issue at hand: In order to make sure that your election ballot gets delivered on time to be counted, you really have to plan hand delivery well in advance.
In states where the deadline that matters is delivery no later than voting day, such as New Hampshire, or Nov. 6 in Massachusetts, your ballots are not guaranteed to arrive in time if you planned to use USPS and mail the ballot after Sept. 15.
You now have to use DHL or FedEx if you can’t hand-deliver it.
KATHLEEN CHAPMAN
245 General Miller Road
Peterborough
