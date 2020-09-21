Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who valued the health of our teachers and students more than the condition of his reelection bid?
In the age of Trump, I know we’ve grown desensitized to the president making everything about himself. But now that his failures have reached my doorstep here in New Hampshire and my child’s health is at risk, I can’t stay silent anymore.
I’m not just worried about my own child’s health, I’m worried about the kids in my neighborhood with pre-existing conditions. I’m worried about the grandparents they could bring the virus home to. I’m worried about the teachers who sacrificed for months while our president villainizes them for the crime of worrying about their own health.
But rather than mobilize a national response to COVID and give us a shot at safe school reopenings, Trump prefers to believe the virus will magically “disappear,” while he forces students to go back. Rather than provide the guidance and safety equipment our towns need, Trump prefers to hold a maskless rally in Londonderry and mock social distancing, bringing thousands of people together right before back-to-school.
I’ve never been more grateful for an election year.
On every issue Trump has failed us, Joe Biden has a plan. On testing, personal protective equipment for teachers, mask wearing, assistance for local schools, and on a basic belief in science, Joe Biden will do what Trump hasn’t, and finally hit this pandemic head on.
Why? Because Joe Biden cares. And because Donald Trump does not.
ANN GOODRICH-BAZAN
7 Swan St.
Winchester
