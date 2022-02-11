What is the deal with tipping in Keene? From the young man working at Staples that spent 15 minutes making sure I got the right equipment to the bagger at Hannaford’s that conscientiously double-knotted each of my grocery bags, the look of horror on their faces when I try to give them a couple bucks is astonishing.
In contrast, enter any restaurant in town and everyone from the host to the server has their hand out, expecting an exorbitant tip for providing what is normally less service than the person that just bagged my $200 worth of groceries! Now, the way servers are compensated in New Hampshire is archaic, and hopefully we will at some point enter the 21st century in this regard, but the disparity between the guilt trip put upon us if we tip less than 20 percent in a restaurant and the way we are made to feel wrong for trying to thank a retail worker is absurd.
What are you so afraid of, Staples, Market Basket, Hannaford’s? Do you think that customers tipping your superior employees might encourage them to continue to provide excellent customer service? Are you worried that your lesser employees won’t get tips, too? Perhaps them watching fellow-workmates get a tip might encourage them to try harder. OMG! What a disaster!
Here’s a tip for managers: Tipping is nice. Not only in restaurants. Tipping is a way of saying “thanks” that is appropriate in any business situation. Stop making the tipper and the tippee feel bad or actually fearful when one was simply trying to acknowledge the other for doing a good job.
