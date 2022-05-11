We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
If you are not already keenly aware of so-called “Free Staters” and the N.H. “Liberty” Alliance, the bills they are putting forward for 2022 should startle you.
This group now holds 150 seats in our state Legislature, including the House majority leader’s seat. Their goal is to turn New Hampshire into a “libertarian utopia.”
If you are not aware, it’s probably because Free Staters hide themselves and their agenda.
When thousands of voters signed in against the EFA school vouchers, they worked with Republicans to hide vouchers in the budget. When its bill came in $7 million over budget, they claimed that it didn’t matter. They fought vaccine and mask mandates, convincing the governor to drop successful policies.
With those mandates, New Hampshire had the lowest COVID rates in the nation. Later, after Liberty Alliance candidates swept in, New Hampshire had among the worst COVID rates.
For 2022, we can expect Free Staters to try and cut down our state’s environmental regulations and enforcement, allowing companies to pollute as they please and dismantling workplace safety protections.
The published goal of Free Staters is even more nefarious. They moved to New Hampshire to force it to leave the United States! The Free Staters hope to create a nation free of rules and regulations. No funding for schools, roads, police or fire. And now the governor is supporting many of their goals: No Social Security. No Medicare.
As a proud resident of one of our nation’s first states, I’d rather stay in this union our vets have fought for. I want to live in a state that protects our beautiful natural resources, our vulnerable populations, and supports our police, firefighters and teachers.
With the midterm elections coming in November, everyone needs to be paying attention to who the N.H. Liberty Alliance and Free Staters are. Vote them out, and don’t allow any new ones in, before it’s too late.
