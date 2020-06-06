“We are indelibly and unspeakably one.” — Jonathan Daniels
These words from Jonathan Daniels call us to a fundamental question — how do we see our neighbors?
Fifty-five years ago, Jonathan Myrick Daniels answered the call to confront racial injustice and descended upon Selma, Ala., in the wake of the violence during the Bloody Sunday protest. During that protest, police and armed militia attacked nonviolent protesters who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Weeks later, protesters successfully completed a march from Selma to Montgomery, as they demanded justice.
Once again, the United States finds itself in the midst of conflict as the wounds of racism continue to go unaddressed. In the wake of the brutal murder of George Floyd, America must ask if we believe in the words of Jonathan Daniels. Are we truly “indelibly and unspeakably one”?
In Scripture, we are taught that we are made in the image and likeness of God. Yet, in the American experience, we continue to allow a disparity in how people are treated because of their race and ethnicity. Over the years, we’ve seen an exhaustive list of people killed in the name of criminal justice because of their race. The stories behind each of these people are heartbreaking and represent the brokenness within our society. The time has come for us to take the bold and difficult steps toward racial justice.
As a faith leader, I stand with those seeking and demanding justice. I grieve the loss of life due to racism, because not only is racism wrong, but it is the antithesis of the Holy Scripture that I proclaim to be true. Our community must engage in the difficult work of reconciliation to repair the breach and right the wrongs caused by systemic racism.
The work before us is great, and we must all learn how we contribute to and allow the continuation of systemic racism, not just in law enforcement but in all aspects of community life. This is a time to listen to the stories and experiences of people of color. By coming together to listen to others, we are also invited to learn, grow, and act. As we engage in the practice of being anti-racist, we live deeper into the belief that we are indelibly and unspeakably one.
Will you join me in that work?
Rev. DEREK SCALIA
Deacon
St. James Episcopal Church
16 Hillside Ave.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.