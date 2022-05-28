We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
When does a person come to the decision that it’s time to give up the keys — To conclude that it is time to surrender that part of the “you” that presented to the world that you were in control, that you were independent, that you were aware, that you were “up to speed” and in the flow?
Relinquishing the keys forces us to admit that maybe our timing is just a tad slower; that our vision may be just a tad fuzzy; that our physical, emotional and mental reactions may be slightly altered by the medications we’re ingesting so that our perception on reality is just slightly blurred.
When does an 80-, 90, 95-year-old finally admit that what they think they have to offer is more detrimental to the whole than helpful and that that admission is OK?
We will all have to make this decision someday, finally admitting it’s better to take our hands off the wheel and let someone else take over the driving than to stubbornly cling to the wheel just to prove we still can.
I think it is time for those 80-, 90, 95-year-old senators and congresspeople to let someone else do the driving. Let the younger generation take hold of the wheel and let them drive.
