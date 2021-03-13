I own a small lot on Old Gilsum Road in Keene. There are about 18 lots on that class 6 road right now. Most all of them are now owned by the City of Keene.
I don’t understand why the City of Keene hasn’t already invested in an access road to these 18 lots next to Drummer Hill. There is already an existing access road near the water tower as an example. Upgrade that road. Why? Tax revenue from 18 beautiful homes might help mitigate the tax burdens of the rest of Keene’s taxpayers.
Or are the bikers and hikers more important than the taxpayers? Well, I’ve seen a significant amount of new bike bridges over major roadways, new rails to trails being opened up all over the area. Donated conservation land happens more often now than ever before. I hope you can all agree on that.
Keene has changed since 1984. That was the time when Keene decided to gate Old Gilsum Road and other class 6 roads. Since then, the college has expanded its kingdom, and taken a lot of revenue with that expansion. Home building lots are at an all-time high. These 18 lots existed long before the bypass came along. They existed before the gate went in, and before the huge Drummer Hill development was born.
There is plenty of conservation area all around these lots. Bikers and hikers travel through Keene neighborhoods to get to Old Gilsum Road. They can co-exist.
I would appreciate hearing from anyone interested in helping me persuade the city councilors about this investment and development.
MALORIE PAINE
Winchester
