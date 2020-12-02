I am the Medicare trainer at Monadnock ServiceLink in Keene and I want to remind you of the Medicare annual enrollment period, which runs until Dec. 7 this year.
This is the time of year you can make changes to your drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plan. You don’t need to make changes to your plan unless you want to — and plans can change their benefits each year.
For example, the co-pay for insulin has gone down significantly on some plans, so you may want to switch to one of those plans if that is a medicine you take.
I also want to warn against Medicare fraud and scammers. Remember that Medicare and Social Security will not cold-call you and normally correspond by mail. If you are concerned about anything suspicious, you can call the Senior Medicare Patrol at (866) 634-9412. They are local folks trained on fraud scams happening in the country and are able to report scammers to the government.
Sincerely,
AUDREY KUTLER
105 Castle St.
Keene
